A woman who uses compressed natural gas as fuel in her car has said it is cheaper than premium motor spirit

She said a journey that would have cost her N28,000 ended up costing only N4,100 because she used CNG as fuel

The driver said she does not worry about fuel for her car because CNG has reduced what she used to spend on petrol

A Nigerian woman has converted her car to use CNG, and she said she no longer spends money on expensive petrol.

The woman said CNG fuel is cheaper because she spends less money to fill her car when going on a journey.

The woman said PMS is cheaper to use than petrol. Photo credit: TikTok/@a_ayofee and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The driver said she bought CNG fuel for N4,100 and it was enough to cover a distance that would have cost her N28,000 if she used premium motor spirit (PMS).

Oluwatosin Ibiwole noted that she no longer worries about how to buy expensive PMS, which currently sells for between N720 and N800 across the country.

Her words:

"I converted my vehicle to CNG and I'm loving the results! What I used to cover with N28,000 worth of petrol now costs me just N4,100 with CNG!”

The video containing the woman's testimony about CNG was reposted by @a_ayofee.

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is presently being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for heavy commercial vehicles.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the cost of CNG in Nigeria

@meme said:

"Wait until they remove subsidy for this one too."

@SLY said:

"My question is this. How does the car read the gauge."

@Tomiwa said:

"The update go soon cast if our government notice it's really helping."

