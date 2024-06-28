A beautiful young lady melted hearts on social media after sharing a video of herself and her two sisters

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, she noted that her mother married for looks and for money

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the video

Heartwarming reactions have been trailing a trending video showing three young Nigerian sisters.

The video was posted via the TikTok app and it attracted lots of appraisals from netizens on the platform.

Girl says mum married for beauty and money Photo credit: @majestycy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

3 sisters flaunt beauty on TikTok

In the clip shared by @majestycy, the girls stood beside each other and vibed to a song by Burna Boy.

While sharing the video, Majesty gushed over her beauty and that of her sisters, while noting that her mother married for looks and money.

In her words:

"POV: Your mum married for looks and money. Beauty runs in the family."

Reactions trail video of beautiful sisters

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Mi_mi said:

"Is this not Miracle or Maryann. She went to premier high school. My senior."

@Softjoe stated:

"But true be told all of una no fine oo at all na just Fanta body una get that’s all."

@Slyreal said:

"Una no fine joor na. Money and food life make una fine I know fine girls when I see."

@only 1 kyrah wrote:

"Your younger sister at the front, please what’s her height and age and is she signed with any modelling agency?"

@Chubby MB said:

"If my children no do this challenge wetin I get. Mama is pick right. Don't worry."

@Clintonbayoadex wrote:

"The most well Cooperate last born awards goes to the lady on orange hair. My own last born must show herself very stubborn."

@_Pookie!!!_ said:

"The middle one is as a result of malnutrition guys don't worry. She had to crawl so the rest two could runnnn."

@helenpretty581 added:

"I need to make dis money oo for the sake of dis my 3 girls oo God Abeg oo."

