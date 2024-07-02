A video of a little girl munching chicken with total concentration has left netizens rolling on the floor

The little girl's mother said she was just eight months old but already had teeth to eat and consume foods

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments to share their opinions about the baby's eating habit

A hilarious video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an eight-month-old baby's concentration on devouring chicken.

The little girl's mother shared the clip, which has quickly gone viral and garnered many views and comments.

Little girl devours chicken like adult

In the video shared by @dimpho3081 on the TikTok app, the baby lay on a bed and concentrated entirely on eating chicken. Her tiny hands held a sizable piece of chicken, which she diligently brought to her mouth and began taking tiny bites quickly.

The baby's facial expressions and body language in the video gave a feeling of satisfaction as she consumed every bite.

"She's 8 months and has 8 teeth," the mother said in the clip.

Reactions as little girl consumes chicken

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending clip.

@happy said:

"She's still young for u guys t give her meat what if lamazinyo athathe iskhat ukumila because leli tswayi nala maspice."

@sally said:

"Let her eat while she's sitting upright. Do you know the meaning of chocking. Ask me oooh."

@chinko wrote:

"Ah! Abeg am giving my baby of 7 months too chicken tomorrow she no go carry last Ah!"

@Nobbs said:

"I gave my grandchild meat at 6 months she is 3 years now kadli ukudla okungela nyama."

@Castina's_Daughter stated:

"I saw a doctor say meat on the bone is best for weaning baby. Protein is best. Apparently."

@The music Ball wrote:

"I see negative comments why because this baby is felling the taste and salt on the meat idla wena baby girl."

@Tumie M Wesho added:

"When she develops teeth and realizes that you can even bite it and chew it, it will be the happiest day of her life after this day."

