A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video of her baby who eats everything at home without stress

In the hilarious video, the clever little boy used his fingers to gently press a ball of garri before swallowing it

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app joked that the little boy had been in the world before

A funny video of a little Nigerian boy eating garri and soup at home has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The boy's mother shared the video via the TikTok app, which garnered many comments from netizens.

Little boy moulds eba like adult Photo credit: @hooverfamily0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy gently presses ball of garri

In the hilarious video shared by @hooverfamily0 on TikTok, the little boy gently pressed a ball of garri before swallowing it.

The way the boy handled the garri like an adult made some funny netizens insist that he had been in the world before.

The video was captioned:

"Baby is eating everything."

Reactions trail video of baby eating garri

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Mrawesome92 said:

"At this moment I will ask him who are you what are you doing in this body speak now."

@Dreal_ms_yaya asked:

"Why the baby dey massage the garri like that. Abi I Dey over think too much."

@Bankz Wife said:

"There are no longer babies in heaven oo. Our ancestors are returning in babies form."

@Ada.444 said:

"Nothing you wan tell me, this guy have been here before."

@Dubem said:

"E don dy press fufu by him sef. Tell am say meeting Umunna dy by 2pm."

@Maggiey said:

"Na my grandpa b this nothing person go tell me. Omooo the way I shout ehnn. See as e dea try mold am sef."

@princess said:

"Grand pa please did you just try to mold the garri. Omo no indomie generation again oooo."

@Josephine Ekpa said:

"This one don de this life before e no get Wetin una won tell me."

@Ada of Portharcourt reacted:

"Did that baby just mold that swallow. Even as I Dey like this i still Dey struggle."

@Aɱɱιɱιʂσʅα added:

"Omo see how small pikin dey mould eba when my grown up boyfriend can’t even."

Watch the video below:

Woman gives oyinbo kid eba and okra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman babysitting her sister's kid fed him eba and okro while his mother was away in a video.

The kid in the video who enjoyed the meal so much had to call for more by suddenly grabbing the woman's hand.

Source: Legit.ng