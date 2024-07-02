Crypto Trader Who Sent $14K Worth of Solana to Nigerian Man By Mistake Announces $500 Giveaway
- A cryptocurrency trader has announced a new giveaway on X after he almost lost $14,000 during another giveaway
- The man wanted to send $100 to a Nigerian man who won a giveaway but instead wired him 100 Solana which is worth $14,000
- After the Nigerian man showed honesty and refunded the money to him, the crypto trader is set to do a new giveaway of $500
The crypto trader who mistakenly sent 100 Solana to a giveaway winner has announced another giveaway.
According to the man, the $14,000 (N21 million) worth of Solana was later returned to him by the Nigerian man, Femi Anjola, who acted honestly.
The man, @raffayalvi, said he is going to do a new giveaway during which he would give out $500 (N752,000).
He wrote:
"$500 $SOL giveaway. Like, repost, and comment. Keep notifications on. Love you guys."
Many of his followers on X commented in the comment section to say they hoped to win the giveaway this time around.
See the post below:
Reactions as man announces giveaway
@roselyn_carloss said:
"I do believe this giveaway but I never win am for my life."
@Sirlanko1 commented:
"Okay. Let see if I can win giveaway for the first time on twitter crypto space. I'm glued here."
@namzyvibez said:
"I pray to win this time around because i believe in you and all you have been doing for the community."
@MrsZanga said:
"If I’m lucky enough to win this giveaway I’ll share half to everyone who interacts on this comment."
@Maishsnz said:
"What's the rate of one $SOL in Naira? My nigerian brothers follow and get a chance to win something huge."
How man returned $14,000 mistakenly sent to him
A Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, who returned $14k a foreign crypto trader sent to him by mistake has shared how it happened.
The chemical engineering graduate has opened up about why he actually returned the money and sent a message to the world about Nigerians.
Femi's act of honesty earned him the admiration and praise of the crypto community and many Nigerians.
