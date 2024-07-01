A lady has shared a video on TikTok to show the transformation in her physical appearance

The lady was taking part in the 'Esther was broke' viral TikTok challenge, and she shared her throwback video

The video she posted attracted many reactions after people saw what the lady now looks like after she made money

A lady is trending on TikTok after she posted her throwback photo on the platform.

The lady was showing people what she used to look like when she was broke and had no money in her pocket.

The lady went viral after posting her throwback photos. Photo credit: TikTok/Adjowa Pompo.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Adjowa Ponpor was taking part in the viral TikTok challenge titled "Esther was broke."

In the first photo she showed, she looked dark, indicating that at that time, she was still coming up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, in the following photo, she looks dashing and well-nourished, indicating that she has found money according to the trend.

Her post attracted many reactions after people saw what she presently looks like.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her throwback photo

@kojomike1234 said:

"Small challenge u take juju enter."

@BIG ADAMS asked:

"Are you sure you're the same lady?"

@Inna’s Dad said:

"This has passed establish, it is now establishment."

@GINOSKO said:

"This audio is made for you."

@rsegs said:

"To those of us who shouted eeiiiiii and opened mouths, I greet una."

@Mr Taurus GOA said:

"Money sweet oooo."

@Bright Kwame Banahene Mensah asked:

"My dear, are you sure it's you in both pictures?"

@blackdiamond commented:

"You almost win the challenge but... there's lady I saw yesterday who's still leading the challenge."

@Yaw Banks said:

"This challenge is revealing things."

@Gentle macho said:

"This is serious wow.. massive transformation."

@OB Dunamis reacted:

"You've won the challenge."

Priest shares throwback photo

In a related story, a Nigerian man has become a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education.

He posted a story on TikTok, showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary.

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning.

Source: Legit.ng