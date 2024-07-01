A Nigerian lady has sought advice from netizens on TikTok over her little niece’s strange walking step

The concerned lady shared a video of her niece walking around the house and asked netizens if her walking step looked normal

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the girl’s strange walking step

A concerned aunt has sparked reactions online after showing off her niece’s unusual walking style.

In a video shared on TikTok, the aunt captured the adorable but peculiar way her niece walks, raising her legs high and only using the tips of her toes to take each step.

Little girl’s walking step sparks concern

The aunt, identified as @debbie0670, watched the little girl in confusion as she walked around the house in all seriousness.

While sharing the video online, the concerned aunt asked netizens if her walking step was standard or a cause for alarm.

"Please, is the way my niece is walking normal?" she asked.

Reactions trail little girl’s walking step

Many netizens in TikTok’s comments section offered advice and expert opinions.

Others shared similar experiences with their own children or siblings and suggested possible reasons for the unique walking style.

@OlanrewajuAkanni3 said:

"Biko rest leave my baby. She will normalise it."

@Anjiedaniels reacted:

"Does she answer when you call her name? Does she react? If yes then it’s just normal, she’ll walk normally later."

@adeolaifelove said:

"Stop her from using walker call her name frequently if she answer no problem check her eye contact if she keep eyes on someone no problem and check if she plays when she sees babies if she do all this."

@Rare said:

"She has been on the walker for a while now so I’m sure she got used to walking this way from using the walker. She’ll adjust with time."

@ceccygal stated:

"Madam pls don’t worry she will put all her foot down the small happened to my elder sister daughter but now she walking."

@Nayo_Apparel wrote:

"It’s side effects of walker. Walker is meant for children that are already walking but it’s in Nigeria u will see us using it from 6 months."

@Toresti’s Deli said:

"It’s not normal o pls you guys should follow up I know what am talking about pls."

@Ashantii reacted:

"This is serious o."

