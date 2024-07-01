Netizens have been gushing over the fantastic relationship shared between a Nigerian lady and her mother-in-law

A video showed the nice woman carrying her on her back and playing with her inside their family's compound

Social media users, especially women in the comments, prayed to be blessed with such a fantastic mother-in-law

A captivating video has gone viral on social media showcasing a mother-in-law's unconditional love and affection for her daughter-in-law.

The video garnered many views and comments, praising the mother-in-law for her kindness.

Nigerian mother-in-law pampers her daughter-in-law Photo credit: @nanya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kind mother-in-law backs her daughter-in-law

The video shared by the lucky daughter-in-law @nanya on TikTok showed her mother-in-law all smiles as she carried her on her back.

The daughter-in-law's face was filled with joy and gratitude as her mother-in-law's act exuded great love and support for her.

While sharing the video, she prayed for God to bless all kind and thoughtful mothers-in-law.

In her words:

"POV: You're your mother-in-law's last baby. May God bless good mothers-in-law. They deserve all the love."

Reactions as mother-in-law backs her daughter-in-law

The video on TikTok sparked comments from many netizens who praised the mother-in-law for loving her.

@maryann said:

"This is me and my mother in-law. Before you marry any man make sure his mother is educated and God fearing."

@Mhiz Gold wrote:

"My mother in-law is not educated but she love me pass all her female children. Person wey dey wash my clothes even my pant if she see any dirty one. Late 60. She no dey joke with me oo."

@Humphrey stated:

"Lots of girls here talking about having an educated mother in law and their own mothers aren’t educated o. And the girls are barely intelligent o. Na woman dey shade woman last last."

@young star commented:

"This is for ladies that is wishing to have a mother in-law like this remember to have good character and respect before wishing this for your self."

@Jessica added:

"I pray I meet a mother-in-law who will not just love me as a wife but as her own child."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances as mother-in-law carries newborn child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after making a video of her mother-in-law carrying her child.

Describing her as a good person, she hoped the woman who had come to help her with their newborn would not return on time.

Source: Legit.ng