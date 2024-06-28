A Nigerian man residing in London has criticised activist VeryDarkMan for his recent utterances

To register his displeasure about VeryDarkMan's recent controversial social media rants, the man cut him out of an old picture they had taken

VeryDarkMan fans, however, stood behind him, saying the man's action has no effect on the activist

A Nigerian man based in London, Obinna Aligwekwe, has stirred reactions after cutting out VeryDarkMan from their old picture over his recent social media rants.

Tackling VeryDarkMan, Obinna stated that there was difference between saying the truth and dishing out unsolicited insults.

Obinna cut out VeryDarkMan from their picture. Photo Credit: Obinna Aligwekwe

Obinna faulted VeryDarkMan for his recent utterances, which he considered insulting. He maintained that was not activism.

Obinna shared the cut out version of the photo he had taken with VeryDarkMan when all was well. Obinna wrote on Facebook:

"Saying the truth is different from dishing out unsolicited insult.

"Sometimes the two can overlap and give one the impression that it’s about activism.

"For example, I can insult Yahaya Bello and sound like an activist, because the man is currently on the run.

"It’s a different thing if I the same person insults and denigrates Tiwa Savage for wearing skimpy clothes and snapping photos with it.

"Then the same person goes to insult Flavour and joins his two baby mothers in the tirade, simply for sounding a friendly note of caution.

"That’s not an activist.

"That is a loose cannon."

See Obinna Aligwekwe's cut out photo with VeryDarkMan here.

VeryDarkMan has come under fire over his post-Chivido wedding remarks, which targeted Iyabo Ojo, her daughter, her partner Paulo and Obi Cubana.

Netizens divided over VeryDarkman

Okeke Johnbosco Udo Bros said:

"Those that took pics with huspuppy are still doing well tho... I don't see taking pics with VDM as a thing to lament about.. Cos he is actually good in his own way!"

Jimmy Owo said:

"But wetin the guy do all the people posting against him?

"Abi, everyone just wants to cancel him?

"Coz the bad mouthing he's accused of, is against those who also do same to him. He only extends it to those who join to dragging him.

"All these so-called celebrities are the same. Na just the case of having or "stanning" your fav."

Nma Onyegide Nwaneri said:

"U suppose use blue paint...Israel used blue on yellow background..if u use red on this black and grey background...e no go bad o."

Òlù Fé Mí said:

"It was the bloggers that caused it.

"The day they addressed him as activist was the day he lost it.

"Like, do you know who an activist is? How did he become an activist ? What’s even the correlation here? I felt the name activist was like Valencia in Manchester United wearing the jersey number 7."

Okereke Vivian said:

"Lol.

"You don Isreal am ."

Blord blasts VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that businessman Blord had criticised VeryDarkMan over his recent comments online.

Taking to his verified X handle, Blord blamed VeryDarkMan's father for his attitude. Blord said VeryDarkMan won't "be online disgracing his family'' if his father had made it like his mates did.

The businessman added that lack of money turns one into a public nuisance. Blord's comments about VeryDarkMan did not sit well with many people as they dragged him online.

