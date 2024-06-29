A Nigerian couple who began dating in 2018 have joyfully announced their marriage in 2024, marking six years of a blossoming relationship

In an engaging video, the couple shared moments from their relationship's early days in 2018, showcasing their closeness and strong bond

The video then transitions to a heartwarming scene where they are dressed in their wedding attire, confirming their marriage in 2024

The couple celebrates marriage. Photo credit: @afoke99

Source: TikTok

The video then transitions to a joyous moment where they are seen in their wedding attire, officially marking their union in 2024, as shown by @afoke99.

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple from Akure stirred up social media by choosing simple outfits for their court wedding.

Source: Legit.ng