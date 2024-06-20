Nigerian Couple Goes to Court Wedding Wearing Modest Dressing, Receives Mixed Reactions from People
- A couple from Akure sparked a discussion on social media about their unconventional attire for their court wedding
- The bride wore a straightforward white and black dress, while the groom chose a matching black shirt and black shorts
- Their choice received mixed reactions, with some people praising their simplicity and others expressing a lack of enthusiasm
A couple from Akure stirred up social media by choosing simple outfits for their court wedding.
Unlike many newlyweds, they opted for a modest look rather than elaborate outfits.
The bride wore a plain white and black dress, and the groom wore a black shirt and shorts.
Their modest attire received mixed reactions, with some praising the simplicity and others criticising it, as shown by @heywhybamgallery.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adaikwerre stated:
“Congratulations to them. Their aim was to get legally hitched which they’ve succeeded.”
R.u.t.h_i.e.e said:
“Any small thing, una go run on camera. Na wa oh. Their wedding, their choice. When e reach your turn, wear wetin you want”
Temmytope_ asked:
“Dem dey withdraw from POS abi wetin dey happen!”
Mo_shotit penned:
“To do marriage no hard, na you dey look for luxury wedding.”
Queenethnky opined:
“This Na arrangee. For documental purpose.”
Thefoodnetworknig2 commented:
“There is a thing line between not having and just plain lackadaisical…whichever way, they are married, I still dey find love! Cries in ekun egbere!”
Reva_ quizzed:
“Love don’t cost a dime right”
