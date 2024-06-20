A couple from Akure sparked a discussion on social media about their unconventional attire for their court wedding

The bride wore a straightforward white and black dress, while the groom chose a matching black shirt and black shorts

Their choice received mixed reactions, with some people praising their simplicity and others expressing a lack of enthusiasm

A couple from Akure stirred up social media by choosing simple outfits for their court wedding.

Unlike many newlyweds, they opted for a modest look rather than elaborate outfits.

Reactions as couple dressing was captured in court wedding. Photo credit: @heywhybamgallery

Source: TikTok

The bride wore a plain white and black dress, and the groom wore a black shirt and shorts.

Their modest attire received mixed reactions, with some praising the simplicity and others criticising it, as shown by @heywhybamgallery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adaikwerre stated:

“Congratulations to them. Their aim was to get legally hitched which they’ve succeeded.”

R.u.t.h_i.e.e said:

“Any small thing, una go run on camera. Na wa oh. Their wedding, their choice. When e reach your turn, wear wetin you want”

Temmytope_ asked:

“Dem dey withdraw from POS abi wetin dey happen!”

Mo_shotit penned:

“To do marriage no hard, na you dey look for luxury wedding.”

Queenethnky opined:

“This Na arrangee. For documental purpose.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

“There is a thing line between not having and just plain lackadaisical…whichever way, they are married, I still dey find love! Cries in ekun egbere!”

Reva_ quizzed:

“Love don’t cost a dime right”

Man marries lady in simple courthouse wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady shared a video of the simple courthouse wedding with her lover.

She dressed in a short gown and walked to the wedding venue like a queen. The couple kissed and showed off their certificate.

After the wedding, the lady (@girlygains_) walked with her husband, hands locked. They looked great together.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man recently married an Oyinbo woman and shared their joyful court wedding moments online.

Source: Legit.ng