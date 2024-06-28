Nigerian Man Mistakenly Breaks Tiles While Installing, Creatively Turn Them into Beauty on Floor
- A Nigerian man who accidentally broke the tiles he was installing ingeniously found a way to seamlessly blend them together
- In the video, he intentionally shattered the tiles to create a unique design that harmonized with the existing ones
- Observers were impressed by the unconventional approach, and many agreed that it enhanced the overall look of the floor
In Nigerian, a man accidentally shattered the tiles he was installing.
Rather than despair, he saw an opportunity for creativity.
Purposefully breaking additional tiles, he arranged them in a mosaic-like pattern that blended seamlessly with the intact ones.
The result transformed an ordinary space into a work of art, @shahmeer01.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Jordan Rexford717 said:
“Till someone cuts their foot. Heavy grout job after this.”
Monke wrote:
“Hold on let him cook.”
D Nosl commented:
“As long as they grout the spaces.”
Good Vibes Skellator:
“He accepted the mistake and adjusted accordingly to make the most unique floor 10/10.”
Mrc07:
“Bro might have created a masterpiece from an initial error.”
Megan:
“As long as it doesn't slice feet up! looks cool actually.”
IDK:
“They look so good.”
Grim:
“Once he grout it good, it will look professional.”
Useless.pickle86:
“Task failed successfully.”
Bùi Việt Anh:
“Me when I rightclick whit an axe on my wood log house in minecarft.”
Diego5137:
“Won’t the edges be really sharp though?”
Galexzy Perils:
“I wouldn't even be mad, rhat's super creative. Sometimes mistakes make master pieces.”
Thatstarwarslady:
“I mean as long as they put grout it looks good.”
Fay:
“Tbh he’s onto something.”
Happydog:
“It looks cool.”
Alexion300:
“It is not so bad.”
Azrael:
“Nah thats how you supposed to do it you just don't know interior design like he does.”
Source: Legit.ng
