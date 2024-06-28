A Nigerian man who accidentally broke the tiles he was installing ingeniously found a way to seamlessly blend them together

In the video, he intentionally shattered the tiles to create a unique design that harmonized with the existing ones

Observers were impressed by the unconventional approach, and many agreed that it enhanced the overall look of the floor

In Nigerian, a man accidentally shattered the tiles he was installing.

Rather than despair, he saw an opportunity for creativity.

Man finds a creative way to fix broken tiles. Photo credit: @shahmeer01

Source: TikTok

Purposefully breaking additional tiles, he arranged them in a mosaic-like pattern that blended seamlessly with the intact ones.

The result transformed an ordinary space into a work of art, @shahmeer01.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jordan Rexford717 said:

“Till someone cuts their foot. Heavy grout job after this.”

Monke wrote:

“Hold on let him cook.”

D Nosl commented:

“As long as they grout the spaces.”

Good Vibes Skellator:

“He accepted the mistake and adjusted accordingly to make the most unique floor 10/10.”

Mrc07:

“Bro might have created a masterpiece from an initial error.”

Megan:

“As long as it doesn't slice feet up! looks cool actually.”

IDK:

“They look so good.”

Grim:

“Once he grout it good, it will look professional.”

Useless.pickle86:

“Task failed successfully.”

Bùi Việt Anh:

“Me when I rightclick whit an axe on my wood log house in minecarft.”

Diego5137:

“Won’t the edges be really sharp though?”

Galexzy Perils:

“I wouldn't even be mad, rhat's super creative. Sometimes mistakes make master pieces.”

Thatstarwarslady:

“I mean as long as they put grout it looks good.”

Fay:

“Tbh he’s onto something.”

Happydog:

“It looks cool.”

Alexion300:

“It is not so bad.”

Azrael:

“Nah thats how you supposed to do it you just don't know interior design like he does.”

Source: Legit.ng