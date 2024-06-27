A remorseful lady has shared a touching video after lashing out at her sister and ordering her out of her room

According to her, she felt so bad when she discovered that the girl never left but instead stayed quiet in the room

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending video

A young woman has spoken up about the emotional situations that elder siblings tend to face at home.

She shared a video of her younger sister's reaction after scolding and ordering her out of her room.

Lady regrets shouting at her younger sister Photo credit: @saragwahacha/TikTok, FG Trade/ Getty images. Depicted lady crying has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Girl eats quietly after sister slammed her

The video shared by @saragwahacha on the TikTok app revealed that the young girl didn't leave but sat quietly on the bed and consumed her food.

Sara said the situation broke her heart, and she decided to apologise to her sister for shouting at her and ordering her out.

In her words:

"I lashed out at my small sister and I told her to leave the room (raised my voice while at it) and continued doomscrolling but I just realised she never left and she's been quietly eating on my bed and it broke my heart.

"As the eldest daughter I've gone through it but this is just a reminder to try to treat your siblings well. She's asleep now I'll apologize tomorrow in the morning."

Reactions trail lady's experience with younger sister

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@yarniverse_lb said:

"As the younger siblings sometimes we get really lonely and all you do is hate on us for everything even the smallest details and it truly hurts."

@adanmaaa said:

"Younger siblings go through a lot silently."

@just.nell said:

"Shouted at my 3 year old brother once (he was 2) because I just wanted to relax and for a few secs the place was quiet until I heard heavy breathing and looked behind me to see him crying."

@Growthwithmel reacted:

"I’ll never forget the time I was eating at my dinner table and I had headphones on watching my show and I see my little brother next to me eating watching it too. I took my headphones off and we watched it together."

@Mother Whitewood added:

"Mom once lashed out at my kid sis for something she didn't do. She quietly went into the wardrobe and sobbed her heart out while munching her bread. I remember hearing her whimpering as I was passing."

@Mimo added:

"When I went to pick up my little sister from school, I found her with her friends. After I greeted them and gave them hugs and sweets, one of them said they didn’t understand why my little sister calls me a witch because I’m actually very nice and kind. I honestly felt drained and was genuinely disappointed in myself that my little sister saw me like that. I’ve learned to be more affectionate."

Watch the video below:

Lady screams over younger sister's debate topic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video of her younger sister practising ahead of a debate in her school.

In the video, the little girl argued that the men of the Nigerian Army were more robust than those in the police force.

Source: Legit.ng