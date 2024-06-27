A mother has been trending on the TikTok app after showing off her beautiful light-skinned baby

According to the mother, she thought that she was going to have a 'chocolate' baby but it wasn't the case

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

Reactions have been trailing a video of a new mother showing off her adorable light-skinned baby.

She shared the clip via the TikTok app and netizens on the platform gushed over the child's unique beauty.

Mum shows off baby's complexion

Source: TikTok

Mum thought baby would be dark-skinned

According to the mother identified as @_thesimonee on the TikTok app, she thought that her baby would be 'chocolate' since she and her husband were both dark-skinned.

However, the beautiful baby was born with a fair complexion leaving her in amazement.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Me thinking I was gonna have a chocolate baby."

Reactions as woman shows off her baby

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@pr3ttyyy.le said:

"Same thing happened to my brother and his gf. They both dark, and my nephew came out white as casper lmao."

@flames1548 wrote:

"Dem don bring new name call am Eve gene. Them go whine u but no panic. U see that test, run am o."

@Jackline Muange said:

"It happened to me and the boy is still light at 2 years. sad to say we had to go for a DNA cz the father suspected he's not his. It's his son."

@Top exposure 5 commented:

"Same lol then my baby had grey eyes they are light brown now."

@Precious Robinso8601 said:

"Me and my baby daddy thought the baby was gonna be light because we are brown skinned. Five days later she turned dark. I was cracking up."

@Adrienne added:

"This happened to me and my babydaddy sneak and got a dna test and it came out his I know he was salty LMFAO."

