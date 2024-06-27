A Nigerian man enthusiastically shared his excitement in a viral TikTok video, where he called on the homeowner to come and collect her rent

In the clip, he can be seen holding the cash while beckoning the lady to receive it

The video garnered numerous reactions, with many viewers leaving humorous comments about the satisfaction of paying rent on time

A Nigerian man’s joyful moment went viral on TikTok as he eagerly summoned his landlady to collect her rent.

The video shows him holding a stack of cash, calling out to the homeowner to come and receive the payment.

Man holds his rent fee. Photo credit: @thefreddiemark

Source: TikTok

Viewers responded with a flurry of humorous comments, highlighting the gratifying experience of paying rent promptly, as shown by @thefreddiemark.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Beauty_otwiwa said:

“Hmmmm I wish mine is ready too, the way my landlady is treating me this days.”

Thefreddiemark wrote:

“Oh, it will come.”

Boni Ama:

“Mine just got me pizza.”

Charlesagbeko570:

“Nice vibe.”

Ruthlove _2:

“Mine gave me 100 Gh from my own rent money after I payed her.”

Trappl:

“How much do you pay?”

Babyface:

“The way my landlady is worry me errrr hmmmm it she'll be well one day one day.”

