A young Nigerian man shared a humorous video showcasing his antics while being told to mind his mother's provision shop

In the clip, he seized the opportunity to indulge in his favourite treats, much to the amusement of viewers

The video captures him helping himself to Viju milk from the fridge and munching on biscuits, among other goodies from his mother's shop

A young man from Nigeria posted a hilarious video of himself being left in charge of his mother's provision shop.

Taking full advantage of the situation, he gleefully sampled various items to the delight of many viewers.

A funny man shows a video at his mother's shop. Photo credit: @cboy615

Source: TikTok

The video shows him enjoying Viju milk from the fridge and snacking on biscuits, among other treats from the shop, as shown by @cboy615.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fateeya said:

“Na only that fabi dey pain me pass.”

Yoruba girl wrote:

“Deep down I wan do this challenge but na pepper my mama dey sell.”

Loseyi Daughter:

“Funniest thing be say he fit no sell anything through out the day.”

Rachel:

“My mom stopped selling provisions and switched to building materials..... we no fit chop nail and cement.”

Praizzy99:

“I dor calculate everything when you chop na only 8700.”

Etimagnes2002:

“Why u no Kuku borrow stove cook indomie?”

An_drea:

“Person wey go pay for everything.”

Tina Tony:

“Mummy see ooo, last born dey do wetin e like ooo.”

Oyinx:

“I for try this challenge but nah sniper my mama Dey sell. Abbey, she for just lock her shop.”

Only_One_Mide:

“I calculated it everything is 7500.”

Okikiola:

“U sure say u no be 2min man like this eh fine boy.”

Adekemi382:

“I wish I fey do dis challenge nah charcoal my mama dey sell.”

Timmie336:

“I actually wish I can do dis challenge too but na engine oil my mama dey sell.’

Cboy:

“Drink it nothing go sup baby.”

Adunni Ade:

“I really want to do this but na fufu my mama Dey sell.how many fufu I wan chop sef.”

Lord_sultan:

“Forget cruise…..bro you don get Jedi Jedi.”

Badboy_milly:

“I for try this oh but na palm oil my mama dey sell.”

Woman in tears as lady gifts her provision store

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received accolades for her kind gesture to a stranger.

An emotional video showed the moment she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop.

The woman looked so shocked after hearing that the shop belonged to her.

Source: Legit.ng