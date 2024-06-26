A Nigerian lady has shared a video after going on a date with her 'talking stage' admirer for the first time

In the trending video, she revealed the sound she heard inside his car that made her ask him questions

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many dropping negative comments

A Nigerian lady's post about her recent 'talking stage' has sparked mixed reactions from netizens online.

She shared a video via her official TikTok account, which made some netizens criticise her heavily.

Nigerian lady shares experience in admirer's car Photo credit: @anniepecky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady criticised for taunting admirer

In the video shared by @anniepecky, she revealed the weird sound emanating from her admirer's car after he arrived to pick her up.

She asked him in the video where the sound was coming from, but the young man responded inaudibly.

She captioned the video:

"POV: My talking stage came to pick me up for the first time. Hope I won't use my bad character to chase him away."

Reactions as lady taunts admirer's car

Many netizens on TikTok were unhappy about her video, and some criticised her.

@_Adorson said:

"Lighskin turtle ninja. All of us know say na ride wey you book no come here dey lie."

@Kiks4 reacted:

"Una want make this girl enter depression for this comment but she no gree for una."

@Solomon said:

"See as you resemble Rango. Eyes just the far left and far right."

@cece said:

"Some people are just intimidated by your steeze. You're beautiful."

@Ajehclet asked:

"Your talking stage you dey call Oga? And you sat at the back too lol."

@Jade Cindy said:

"Nawa oh, una been done hold her for mind before? Comment section is kill me."

@James Funk said:

"This gal videos de irritate me. See as the mumu wowo and she still de lie put for man head. Which normal guy go de follow."

@Lil_jhãy_Rïchh said:

"You get mind Dey ask Wettin Dey make noise for him car?? You even Dey irritated too?? You wey your eyes be like who Dey see two different time zones."

@Z.A.N.N.Y reacted:

"You can’t write good English? Have been reading your comments, did you even see your caption on this post?"

@Yoma added:

"I’m against bullying, but you sef what’s the point of this video, to broke shame him?? Hope you got the comments you’re looking for."

Watch the video below:

Man videos lady washing his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed an emerging video of a young man making a sport of a lady as she washed his car.

While videoing her without her knowledge, the young man and his friends laughed as they bragged.

Source: Legit.ng