A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note she received from her boyfriend after announcing her intention to break up with him

The angry man in the voice note used slangs to threaten her about 'dismantling' her if she doesn't retrace her steps

Social media users who came across the post had different things to say about the young man's reaction

A Nigerian lady has shared her angry boyfriend's reaction to her decision to end their relationship.

The young man sent a hot voice note to her and she shared it on the TikTok app to seek the counsel of netizens.

Man threatens girlfriend over breakup message

In the voice note shared by @kofee_ on TikTok, the young man used cult slangs to threaten his girlfriend for trying to end their relationship.

He insisted that their relationship would last forever and warned her never to try breaking up with him if she values her life.

In his words:

"Wetin you dey talk say you wan break up? Wetin over? Nothing over o. Disembark from that careless capping. You dey hear me so? No dey misyarn. Me and you dey sail this relationship till forever. No dey come here come dey cap rubbish. Ogun wan kill you? You wan make I dismantle you? Oya stand attention you dey follow me dey talk. Wetin deh worry you?"

While sharing the chat, the lady revealed that her boyfriend was a cultist and reiterated her decision to break up.

"I told my cultist boyfriend I am breaking up with him. I am not doing again," she said.

Reactions as lady shares chat with lover

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@pretty saadat said:

"Story of my life. Now I can't date another person nd he is not serious with me."

@Bellem wrote:

"E get the kind relationship wey u go enter ‘you self go know say u don enter trouble."

@OMOLADUN said:

"Better marry am o. Who you wan leave am for. You dey wyn."

@DEO said:

"The way his talking with easy omo for this relationship my sister no going back together forever."

@Ñønsø said:

"If u leave am who go date am? My sister two of Una Dey sail this relationship till for ever."

@chikamso____ added:

"Them go wear timberland lap for una house with men una go confirm first use am play."

