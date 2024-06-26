An excited businesswoman has taken to social media to celebrate making her house solar-powered

While taking joy in her achievement, the realtor noted that a businesswoman like herself deserves enjoyment after hard work

She shared pictures showing the numerous solar panels set up in different areas of the lovely house

A realtor, Loziwoman, has expressed her delight online after she went full solar.

Loziwoman, who is based in Zambia, took to Facebook to show the many panels installed in different areas of her abode.

The mother of five noted that a solar panel was set up on her water tank, which means she won't run out of water even when power is off.

Loziwoman said she deserved enjoyment

Loziwoman hailed herself over the solar feat and maintained that she deserved enjoyment after her hard work.

Loziwoman shared pictures of her house and how the solar panels were being installed. Her Facebook post read in part:

"...The boss lady has gotten bosser .

"Oh yes babe.

"In my life now, the only time I have is making money and moves not forgetting enjoyment ,

"Because enjoyment should always come after.

"Hard work ✔️."

Internet users celebrated with Loziwoman, dropping kind words under her post.

People celebrate Loziwoman over solar installation

Angela Manengu Kalaluka said:

"May the almighty God continue to bless your hustle as you inspire us to work hard."

Grace Mulonda Phiri said:

"Big time sis boss lady her self no time for dram luli❤️ congratulations bomahe."

Jocelyn Kapila Chashi said:

"Well done beautiful lady .enjoy ur new villas mrs Philips."

Ma Roukia said:

"When they say Boss lady euyu Loziwoman queen of zambia/ UK abashala ninkuni mayo."

Precious M Lovemore said:

"Beautiful job well done u are my inspiration u always think ahead investing home is very good congrats bo diya."

Choolwe Muchelemba Gift said:

"Boom Boom Boom yeees let’s go my sister.

"No time for drama we only got time to work work work and work."

Angela Daisy Mulangu Mujala said:

"These are the things one would admire. Congratulations The Loziwoman not telling us everyday about diaspora but we don't see anything even us who are suffering peacefully back home we are happy."

