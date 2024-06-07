A Nigerian lady has celebrated making her dream a reality as she finally installed solar in her house

According to the lady, it was not easy pulling it off, but she needed to be at peace while striving to make more money

The forex trader described the kind of solar set-up she installed, adding that it carries everything in her apartment

A female forex trader has expressed excitement after she completed a solar installation in her apartment.

The young lady, identified as Ruthie Davids, described it as a dream come true.

She said the solar inverter carries everything in her apartment. Photo Credit: Ruthie Davids

Source: Facebook

Emphasising the importance of her recent feat, Ruthie said it was not easy pulling it off. Ruthie said she was motivated by her desire to be at peace while making more money.

Ruthie's type of solar

shared pictures of her solar inverter, a 5.5KVA hybrid high voltage inverter with a 6.5kwh lithium battery.

She said it carries everything in her apartment. Her Facebook post read in part:

"This is a dream come true for me fr… Wasn’t easy pulling this but I needed to be at peace while chasing more $.

"Finally installed 5.5KVA hybrid high voltage inverter with 6.5kwh lithium battery.

"It carries every thing in my apartment✨✨ what a nice time to be an introvert..."

Legit.ng had shared all you need to know to set up solar for 24/7 electricity.

Ruthie Davids' solar inverter stirs reactions

Stephanie Iniidara said:

"I Dey come do house girl work for your side Ruthie.

"I can cook and clean."

Edward Efem Solar said:

"Way to Go.

"Welcome to the Green and renewable Side of life."

Mr Rushpuppy said:

"Congratulations, I’m enjoying 10kva , na me dey off light sef , if you need it I can link you up to the company."

Progres Seaflows said:

"Congratulations welcome to the Solar Club Lioness,

"More to achieve Ma, "

Kachi Luiz said:

"What every tech guy needs in naija. forex no be tech sha."

Oliver Michaels said:

"This is the best solution to light wahala. Congratulations make I come charge phone bayi...nepa dey show person shege for Uyo."

Evidence Patricks said:

"Congratulations!!!

"Soft girl life activated."

Emmanuel Jacobz said:

"Welcome to the geng!

"24/7 uninterrupted power supply .

"Congratulation."

Lady displays her 'cheap' solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed a 'cheap' solar inverter she bought which serves her well.

Chinwe said they don't usually turn on their generator at home overnight, which meant they had to deal with the heatwave any time power was interrupted. In a Facebook post, Chinwe shared a picture of the solar inverter she tagged cheap.

She said it cost her over N300k to purchase, install, and wire her room solely for the inverter. Chinwe noted that the solar inverter powers her fan, bulbs, and sockets. When fully charged, it can last overnight.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng