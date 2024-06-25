A young man has shared a video on social media to solicit funds for his friend who has been bedridden for ten years

His friend unfortunately had an accident in 2014 that got him paralysed and unable to move around on his own

Emotional reactions filled the comments section as netizens encouraged the bedridden man not to lose hope

A young man recently paid an emotional visit to his friend who had been bedridden ten years ago.

He shared the touching clip via his official TikTok account, which garnered lots of comments from concerned netizens.

Man visits friend who's confined to bed Photo credit: @y_doubleofi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man solicits funds for bedridden friend

According to the young man identified as @y_doubleofi on the platform, his friend had a car accident in 2014 that left him paralysed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He solicited funds from his followers on TikTok to help his friend whose sad condition pierced his heart.

In his words:

"Today I visited my friend who's bedridden since 2014 due to a car accident. It was exciting and emotional. It is well bro. Let's help my brother."

Reactions as man visits bedridden friend

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the sad video.

@Kojo Pentium Official said:

"Thanks Bro for all the love you have showed me all these years. I really appreciate. God bless you so much brother."

@Itzthatgurl said:

"This has reminded me of one guy I met during the census. He was also bed ridden from an accident and I took it up on myself to be sending him something little from time to time."

@Cutekassy said:

"10 years! God thank you for saving him, please come through for him by healing him completely. Amen."

@adajesusovie reacted:

"Thanks for visiting him. So emotional but we bless God for life if my hubby was like this I would have been happy but death says NO."

@Rose flower commented:

"This video has got me teary this evening. Oh Abba Father arise and bring healing to your son please."

@Irene Botchway reacted:

"We always have to be grateful to God for life. Brother God bless your kind heart."

@Tynah tana added:

"2014 was also my worst year the same happened to me but am grateful life was spared."

Watch the video below:

Man visits sick friend after his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted a video showing when he visited his friend who could not attend his wedding.

He said his friend fell sick and was absent during his weddings, so he visited him so that he could be part of it.

Source: Legit.ng