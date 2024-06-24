A pregnant Nigerian woman has shared her fears with netizens on social media as her day of delivery draws near

In a touching video on TikTok, she prayed to God to help her overcome her constant fear of labour room

Social media users who came across the video on the platform took turns to encourage her not to be scared

Aisha Odogwu, a pregnant Nigerian woman, has opened up about her struggles as an expectant mother.

She shared an emotional video via her official TikTok account that touched the hearts of many netizens on the platform.

Pregnant woman prays for safe delivery Photo credit: @aishaodogwu/TikTok.

Pregnant mum expresses fear for labour room

According to the mother, identified as @aishaodogwu on TikTok, she's now scared of the labour room as her delivery date is around the corner.

She showed off her baby bump and prayed for God to take over her situation and ensure her safe delivery.

"As my EDD draws closer and my fear for labour room creeps in, Lord I put my fears in you," she wrote.

Reactions as pregnant mum expresses fears

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to encourage the expectant mother.

@Too_ Spare_ Shall said:

"I wish you safe delivery Dear Mrs Chijioke. No Pregnant woman will die during child bearing AMEN."

@modesterugude said:

"Oh Lord I fully have my confidence in you, and you will give me your strength to deliver my baby when the time comes ijn both the pregnant woman out there amen."

@innocentiaijeomaa2 reacted:

"The Lord is your strength, I wish you a safe delivery in Jesus name Amen fear not for the is in you, for you and with you."

@kokolet said:

"Second pregnancy is always the best. It might be stressful but d delivery is always so easy. Wishing you all d best dear."

@wamunyimaemma1 aid:

"We give birth on the same month and again we are pregnant again though you are behind me."

@Chidimma Onyeka added:

"Safe delivery take your mind of there and leave the rest for God he has promised us to deliver like a baby woman so why they fear."

Watch the video below:

Woman opens up about pregnancy fears

