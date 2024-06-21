A recent Nigerian graduate who tragically lost her father in 2018, her cousin in 2019, and her brother in 2024, broke down in tears as she shared her struggles to find employment

In a heartfelt video posted on her social media page, she was visibly distressed, crying and wiping away tears

She expressed her frustration over the lack of job opportunities in Nigeria despite completing her degree and NYSC

A young Nigerian lady, who has faced the devastating losses of her father in 2018, her cousin in 2019, and her brother in 2024, has opened up about her difficulties in finding a job.

In a poignant video shared on her social media page, she tearfully expressed her frustration with the job market, highlighting her challenges despite having graduated and completed her NYSC.

Unhappy lady speaks about her predicament. Photo credit: @kristibella_22

Source: TikTok

The video by @kristibella_22, captioned "Lost my dad in 2018, lost my cousin in 2019, lost my brother in 2024. Graduated and served yet no work. Frustration is killing me," drew widespread attention and heartfelt responses from the online community.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User2492438352403:

“Nne please learn skills, go out, interact with people it will help you, sorry for your loss. please take heart.”

Creamysugar:

“God why did I come across your page I’m so heartbroken like I can’t believe I’m crying for a total stranger or are my crying because I can relate to your pain just stay strong.”

Kim Amanda:

“Tears doesn’t solve issues and it has never solved issuesissues just hope and trust God and i tell you 3 months from now everything is gonna turn around.”

Gold Fish Queen:

“This is the end no one will ever die again.”

King berry:

“So sorry sunshine heaven hears your voice and feels your pain but the end to that has come by his grace heaven rest their soul.”

Mimi:

“Stay strong pray to the supreme being god.he will come to your aid definitely.”

Berry Chinex:

“God is your strength pls hold strong sis I love you bye.”

Chibunns Innocent:

“Calm down sis all is gonna be well in with you in this hard and trying time.”

UK-based lady who got a new job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK went to her new workplace without knowing what the job entails.

The lady, @ochy_is_evergreen, told her TikTok followers that she was looking for an extra job.

She said she contacted someone who gave her a phone number to call. When she called, she learned of an available job.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that lady, Winfrida Nkini, has excitedly announced getting her first tech job and celebrated it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng