A lady has shared her experience after travelling with a foreign airline using an expired Nigerian passport.

The lady travelled from London to Lagos, arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

According to Shade, she did not experience any trouble while at the London airport because she was allowed to board the aeroplane.

She also said when she arrived in Nigeria, she was not disturbed as she was allowed into the country.

Travelling with an expired Nigerian passport

Shade noted that apart from her expired Nigerian passport, she also had her British passport with her.

She made a video when she arrived at her hotel room, noting that her experience might be different from others who tried travelling with an expired Nigerian passport.

She said:

"This is my experience, yours could be different. I was flying from London, England to Lagos."

Regarding how much she paid for her flight with a foreign airline from London to Lagos, Shade said she booked in April and paid £544 (N1 million).

"When Air Peace released its flights, every other airline dropped their price. I booked it in April it was £544 for there and back."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels with an expired Nigerian passport

@No Eyes On KD asked:

"You didn’t have to pay them in Nigeria?"

@Traveler24

"Was the flight expensive when you booked with them?"

@Silent observer said:

"You don’t get questioned returning back to UK for using another passport as it will show entry and exit on a Nigerian passport. I want to try this but am scared."

