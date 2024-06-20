A former customer of Heritage Bank, who earlier threatened to drag them to court, has revisited the incident

The ex-customer, who is a lawyer, recalled how Heritage Bank declined to allow him to move his money to another account and shared what happened afterwards

On June 3, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the revocation of Heritage Bank's licence with immediate effect

A Nigerian lawyer, Ekezie Speed Onumajulu, has reacted to the liquidation of Heritage Bank, his former bank.

Citing the financial institution's inability to improve its financial performance, the CBN revoked Heritage Bank's license on June 3.

The man wanted to sue Heritage Bank months ago. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Oliver Helbig, Facebook/Heritage Bank Plc

Source: Getty Images

Ekezie said he had threatened to take Heritage Bank to court for refusing to allow him to move all his money domiciled with them to his Fidelity Bank account.

He said they eventually complied and would have their license revoked months later. Ekezie wrote on Facebook:

"One thing I enjoy about being a lawyer is that I never have to pay for legal services. I do it myself. Earlier this year I threatened to sue Heritage bank when they declined to allow me transfer all my money domiciled in their bank into my Fidelity bank account. They had to comply with the dictates of my demand. A few months later, the bank is history."

In the comment section, Ekezie revealed al his money was with Heritage Bank then.

"I practically had all my savings in that account at the time."

Netizens react to the lawyer's assertion

Calistus C. Onyendoga said:

"Oh Really..."

Uchenna Henry Ahanenye said:

"NDIC property."

Chisom Eke said:

"You saw the vision bro."

Obiajulu Onyeka said:

"God save you, you for de read book of lamentations by now."

Legit.ng reported that NDIC had begun paying Heritage Bank's depositors.

Man shares chat with ex-Heritage Bank worker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Neme Love, had reacted to the liquidation of Heritage Bank.

Neme released his WhatsApp conversation with a former staff of Heritage Bank. In the released chat, Neme asked the unidentified ex-staff if he still worked with Heritage Bank.

According to the CBN, the revocation was due to Heritage Bank's board of directors failing to improve its financial performance. Mixed reactions have trailed the man's WhatsApp conversation with the ex-bank employee.

