A Nigerian mother has posted a hilarious video of her baby making funny gestures with her fingers at home

The woman captured the little girl lying on the bed and moving her fingers as though she was calculating money in her head

Social media users stormed the comments section to give their opinions on what may have caused the girl's action

A trending video showing a beautiful little girl's gestures with her fingers has gone viral on social media.

The girl's mother shared the video on the TikTok app and expressed her surprise over the girl's act.

Little girl moves her fingers with total concentration

According to the girl's mother, identified as @adaokalakwu1 on the TikTok app, her daughter was making some calculations.

The intriguing video showed the girl fully concentrating on her fingers while moving them slowly.

"POV: You caught your four months old baby calculating what you don't know," the mother captioned the video.

Reactions as little girl moves her fingers

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Emmanuel said:

"So, I've been here 4 months now, still suckking breaast, how many months before eating solids foods. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7."

@Seunfunmi wrote:

"This child has been on Earth before."

@Divine Diamond said:

"She's just calculating when you stopped seeing your Period that made you think you're pregnant."

@born said:

"She's calculating how much u av been eating in immunization money."

@Nancy wrote:

"All the money u use her name take from her Dad. When she's done calculating u must pay her back."

@GOODNESS said:

"Person just discover say she get fingers you dey there dey record."

@Awesome GOD said:

"She dey calculate all d money visitors dash her wey u collect and no give am."

@Preseujbeautyworld said:

"She Dey count how many years she wan use for Nigeria."

@ojukotimi123 wrote:

"Person wey leave her shop for her sales girl in her past life, Shey she no go calculate wetin dem go don sell by now abi."

@Abake-stitches added:

"She dey calculate all her money wey u don collect. Fear my bby return. It is either you refund in cash or transfer."

Watch the video below:

