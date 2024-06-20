A Nigerian man, Kosi Ugo, has raised an alarm about recent observations he made regarding singer Rema

Sharing his thoughts on a recent video of Rema, Kosi said the singer looked unwell and appeared dry

His observations on the Calm Down crooner have caused quite a stir on social media, with some netizens disagreeing with him

Kosi Ugo, a Nigerian man, has expressed concern about the state of health of singer Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema.

Kosi's concern was based on a recent video of Rema at the Paris Fashion Week.

Kosi said Rema looked pale and dry. Photo Credit: @heisremanewss, Facebook/Kosi Ugo

Source: Twitter

Kosi wondered if he was the only one who noticed Rema didn't look okay. Kosi maintained that Rema looked pale and dry.

According to Kosi, the rumoured report of Rema leaving Mavins Record seemed to have affected his health.

Kosi added that he doesn't think Rema is ready to face the world on his own. Kosi wrote on Facebook:

"I just watched this video of Rema right now.

"Is it just me or am I the only one seeing that this boy doesn't look okay?

"Ever since his alleged rumour of leaving Mavins Record, I don't think he's been well. Rema used to be the cutest Nigerian artist, but in this video, he looked so pale and dry; like someone who lost weight.

"I am not sure if this has to do with his rift with Mavins, but I don't think Rema is ready to face the world on his own and it's beginning to tell on him."

Reactions trail Kosi's observations about Rema

Daniel Deville said:

"Na result of following shallipopi be that."

Suma Rakha Nafa said:

"You don come again.

"Oga dey use better phone watch video.

"He is good and looking Good and perhaps one can not be looking the way they are, ageing."

Mhiz Precious said:

"Abeg rema wasn't the cutes Biko ..na only this on enter my ears...cos if I say anything other thing rema no go see am.

"Talk more of taking my advice."

Okey Onoka said:

"He has sold his soul, and it may be overwhelming him."

Oscar Uzochukwu Ihedioha said:

"The moment they start smoking whatever they are smoking, they will not grow tall again. Wizkid has taller parents, but look at him. The same with Davido, Rema etc."

Maeba Sunny said:

"Pikin wey em mama carry for back no de know say journey far."

Rema's impact on Nigerian music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rema opened up about his impact on Nigerian music within four years of joining.

The Mavins record label signee shared during the interview that when he joined the game, he saw himself as the future of the Afrobeats genre.

However, recently, he has had to change his perspective and no longer see himself as the future but instead as the Prince of Afrobeats. Rema noted that the name Prince of Afrobeats didn't come from him but from his fans and other industry stalwarts. Since then, he has worn the tag with pride.

Source: Legit.ng