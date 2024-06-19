A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after breaking a generational record, becoming the first graduate in both his immediate and extended family

This achievement of the man was revealed in a social media post he made after his passing out parade

The man, known as @De_Technocrat on X (formerly Twitter), shared this significant milestone, highlighting that he had broken a long-standing family record

The heartwarming story was shared through a post he made after completing his passing out parade, marking the end of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Man celebrates as he makes history as a graduate. Photo credit: @de_technocrat

Source: Twitter

In his post, he expressed the immense pride and emotion he felt upon receiving his NYSC certificate.

He described how tears flowed down his face, not from sorrow, but from overwhelming joy and pride at having shattered a long-standing barrier in his family.

His statement:

“Tears streamed down my face as I collected my NYSC certificate today. You might wonder why I was crying instead of celebrating, huh? I cried because I broke a jinx. I became the first graduate in my family (both immediate and extended).”

Source: Legit.ng