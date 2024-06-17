A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her four-year-old brother having a phone conversation with his 'girlfriend'

In the hilarious video, the little boy who kept on blushing during the call, promised to come to the village to see her

Funny comments trailed the video on TikTok as many netizens reminisced on their childhood experiences

A four-year-old boy's phone conversation with his 'girlfriend' has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The clip was shared by his elder sister on TikTok and it garnered lots of funny reactions from netizens who watched it.

4-year-old boy speaks with girlfriend Photo credit: @nigerstatebagvendor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy gushes over Igbo 'girlfriend'

In the video shared by @motunrayo622, the little boy could not stop blushing and smiling during the call.

He promised to travel to the village to visit the girl the next day and his elder sister perfectly captured the moment on camera.

While sharing the video, his sister hilariously stated that an Igbo girl has used a charm to get her brother's heart.

In her words:

"POV: Your four years old brother promising his girlfriend in the village that he will show tomorrow. It is the blushing for me. Igbo girl don use charm for my brother. We the single people don suffer from bobo hand."

Reactions trail little boy's phone conversation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@zoey peters said:

"I dey hospital with drip come de laugh. My mumcy say i don well make we go house."

@official sydney wrote:

"Omo make dem no break dis guy heart oo."

@OLUCHI said:

"This was the love we knew before bone straight and Benz enter."

@prettyAbbey said:

"See as I de smile like mumu. I remember wen my mom and my 5 years old bro came to visit me in Abuja. I showed my brother my neighbor's daughter if he like de girl. My kid bro told me the little girl is not his spec say him no de follow dat kind of girl that she is too dirty nd small for him. Haaa, e shock me. 5 years boy de get spec."

@gracia collections said:

"Shey he go use him hand go so abi na Una go carry am go. Cos after this promises and Una con change plan on the movement ehhh."

@uchechime added:

"Who else noticed the girl asked him how are you 1st and not babe you didn't send the money again? In short I'm not doing again."

Watch the video below:

