A Nigerian lady has shared a video of a young boy she met on the street who has a rare eye colour combination

The clip showed the cute boy showcasing his red and blue eyes while being filmed by the stunned lady

Reacting to the video, some social media users who came across it took turns to express their amazement.

A Nigerian boy with a rare facial feature has gone viral after his video surfaced on social media.

The colour combination of the boy's eyes shocked a young lady who didn't hesitate to make a video.

Boy shows off his red and blue eyes Photo credit: @mamachikaliy/Instagram.

Boy's blue and red eyes shine brightly

In the clip shared by @mama_chikaliy on TikTok showed the cute boy flaunting his unique-looking red and blue pair of eyes.

While sharing the video with her followers, the lady expressed amazement over the boy's facial appearance.

"Omg! I saw this little boy yesterday night with blue and red eyes. Wonderful God," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of boy's eyes

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Elizabeth_brooks07 said:

"Yes it true have seen mother and children with blue eye before in idimu area."

@KingHarddy wrote:

"See as eyes sparkle dey sound like iPhone screen lock."

@ reacted:

"Omo if me I see this one for road for night or afternoon. Omo I go run o."

@Mercy said:

"Pls once u see him again make una tag me. God so goood Omoh."

@Kiki ocansey said:

"The western world will make good use of him as a model. Incredible eyes."

@BringerOfRAsJustice said:

"Wow so really technology is a way to dumb us down. They made gadgets that copy everything about our vessels and so we forgot how to use our natural abilities? We must remember."

@Glow__ria said:

"God no say if I see this boy for road for night I go pice race."

@Vivian Eze added:

"God dey create oo."

Watch the video below:

