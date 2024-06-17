Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Cuts Her Hair to Pay Last Respect to Boyfriend's Father, Video Sparks Uproar
Nigerian Lady Cuts Her Hair to Pay Last Respect to Boyfriend's Father, Video Sparks Uproar

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A lady has shared a video of herself having a haircut at a salon to pay last respect to her boyfriend's late father
  • According to her, she decided to cut her hair to honour the man who lost his life to an undisclosed circumstance
  • Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many criticising her decision to cut her hair

A Nigerian lady recently took a bold step to mourn the unfortunate demise of her boyfriend's father.

She shared a video via the TikTok app that raised eyebrows, with several netizens criticising her decision.

Lady cuts her hair to mourn late boyfriend's father
Lady pays last respect to boyfriend's late father Photo credit: @bigprestige8/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady cuts hair to mourn boyfriend's father

The lady, identified as @bigprestige8, visited a salon to cut her hair to pay her last respects to the deceased.

She shared a video of herself at the salon and reiterated to her followers that she missed him so much.

In her words:

"My boyfriend lost his dad so I barbed my hair to pay him his last respect as my supposed father-in-law. I miss him so much."

Reactions as lady mourns boyfriend's late dad

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@spiffy said:

"You never really tell us Wetin do dat hair wey make you barb am. Ajeh."

@Asian demon said:

"What if una no later marry u don dey call am suppose father in-law."

@Enyi diy said:

"Na everyday I Dey see and learn new thing for this app."

@proudmom said:

"God abeg una for give update nah I no know say nah so una dey do."

@Sassy-official said:

"Boyfriend not husband?? Hmmmm dem no dey tell person sha."

@_Da_Zzle said:

"Even when my papa die nah drag dem drag me go barb hair e kon be boyfriend. Una dey do things oooo."

@Salvation said:

"Una go just dey find wetin person go talk for this app. Coz what is this."

@Giving petite said:

"Na so this relationship thing don dey do. I go skip this year own first."

@ritamark wrote:

"Really na so una day do now? I was not informed oooo. Abeg which stage I go reach before I start."

@Dorcas Lawrence added:

"Nawa oo Unna dey carry this love thing go far ooo any way accept my condolence."

Watch the video below:

Lady cuts her hair to please boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian girl who came to a barber's shop for a haircut caused a severe uproar online.

According to the girl, she boldly decided to end her boyfriend's constant complaint about men chasing her because of her long hair.

Source: Legit.ng

