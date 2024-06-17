Nigerian Lady Cuts Her Hair to Pay Last Respect to Boyfriend's Father, Video Sparks Uproar
- A lady has shared a video of herself having a haircut at a salon to pay last respect to her boyfriend's late father
- According to her, she decided to cut her hair to honour the man who lost his life to an undisclosed circumstance
- Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many criticising her decision to cut her hair
A Nigerian lady recently took a bold step to mourn the unfortunate demise of her boyfriend's father.
She shared a video via the TikTok app that raised eyebrows, with several netizens criticising her decision.
Lady cuts hair to mourn boyfriend's father
The lady, identified as @bigprestige8, visited a salon to cut her hair to pay her last respects to the deceased.
She shared a video of herself at the salon and reiterated to her followers that she missed him so much.
In her words:
"My boyfriend lost his dad so I barbed my hair to pay him his last respect as my supposed father-in-law. I miss him so much."
Reactions as lady mourns boyfriend's late dad
Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.
@spiffy said:
"You never really tell us Wetin do dat hair wey make you barb am. Ajeh."
@Asian demon said:
"What if una no later marry u don dey call am suppose father in-law."
@Enyi diy said:
"Na everyday I Dey see and learn new thing for this app."
@proudmom said:
"God abeg una for give update nah I no know say nah so una dey do."
@Sassy-official said:
"Boyfriend not husband?? Hmmmm dem no dey tell person sha."
@_Da_Zzle said:
"Even when my papa die nah drag dem drag me go barb hair e kon be boyfriend. Una dey do things oooo."
@Salvation said:
"Una go just dey find wetin person go talk for this app. Coz what is this."
@Giving petite said:
"Na so this relationship thing don dey do. I go skip this year own first."
@ritamark wrote:
"Really na so una day do now? I was not informed oooo. Abeg which stage I go reach before I start."
@Dorcas Lawrence added:
"Nawa oo Unna dey carry this love thing go far ooo any way accept my condolence."
Watch the video below:
Lady cuts her hair to please boyfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian girl who came to a barber's shop for a haircut caused a severe uproar online.
According to the girl, she boldly decided to end her boyfriend's constant complaint about men chasing her because of her long hair.
