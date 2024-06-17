A Nigerian mother has shared her pain on social media over her husband's closeness to her daughter

According to the woman, her husband shares a tight bond with his daughter and the love outweighs what he feels for her

Social media users reacted to the funny video on TikTok with mothers sharing their similar experiences

A trending video showcasing a Nigerian father's love for his little daughter has sparked reactions online.

The girl's mother shared the video on the TikTok app and expressed jealousy over the closeness between the duo.

Mum laments over husband and daughter's closeness

In the clip shared by @toxicblackbeauty on TikTok, the father was seen doting on his daughter and showing off the sweet love he has for her.

However, his funny wife felt jealous about it, stating that the love outweighed what her husband felt for her.

Speaking further, she jokingly revealed how she came to the realisation that he used her hands to give her husband a second wife.

"So I use myself born wife for my own husband. The love he has for her is unlike mine. Nawa o," she said.

Reactions trail father and daughter's love

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to reach to the video.

@YoungBoy (MPR) said:

"This is me and my daughter, my wife is always jealous."

@debbyryan wrote:

"Them go follow send you go ur mama house ooo."

@Angels cakes said:

"Cheers to us way don drop 3 boys. God abeg I want girl ooooo."

@Maureen wrote:

"As a mother of 2 girls I can relate. Them dey run shift unto my own husband."

@dasilver concept said:

"Omoh the girl fine pass you o, na who fine pass go take papa o."

@Kevwe Avwerosuoghene Osiberu said:

"Their sleeping style is the same o, sorry o this new wife has come to stay."

@Mummy_Wealth said:

"You nev see anything. Me wey born man I feel lonely when they are playing, if I come born woman nko, so I go pack go my papa house."

@CELEB~Nation said:

"Aww dad don get new little wife him don forget him big beautiful wife. So adorable."

