A Nigerian man said it appears Starlink is gradually becoming popular among Nigerian internet users

He posted a video showing one street where there are at least three Starlink users who installed it in their houses

He said he bought a modern one from one of the internet service providers in Nigeria and N90k data finished in three weeks

A man said the Starlink internet system is becoming popular among internet users in Nigeria.

He said although Starlink is a bit expensive and beyond the reach of some people, it is far cheaper to maintain.

The man said Starlink offers unlimited data. Photo credit: TikTok/@tech_overwatch. and Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @tech_overwatch, the man noted that Starlink appears to be taking over the Nigerian internet space.

He showed a street where he sighted at least three houses with the Starlink internet antenna installed on the roof.

According to the man, he recently bought a modem from one of the Nigerian internet service providers, but the service was not palatable.

He said he was asked to pay N90,000 for unlimited data, but it did not last three weeks before he was told his data was exhausted.

How much is Starlink monthly subscription in Nigeria?

The man said he uses the Starlink internet system in his office, noting that the monthly subscription is over N30,000.

He, however, insisted that Starlink is cheaper to maintain, given that it offers unlimited data.

Reactions to video about Starlink

@Adelokiki7 commented:

"The funniest thing is one Starlink is enough to serve one community for all those houses."

@Amara commented:

"Starlink can't take over Nigeria because of its price. First, the rich are not so many in the country. The fact that it isn't mobile is also a factor."

@music99018 said:

"I just ordered Starlink from Jumia. I got 440k, and N38k per month subscription."

Another Nigerian man installs Starlink

In a related story, a Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network.

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel.

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works.

