A lady has shared photos of a man whose face is known to many people as he seems to be everywhere

The lady was asking if anyone knew the name of the model who is used to illustrate many things on the internet

Many social media users identified the model as Zedek Maestrelli, who is said to be from Cameroon

A lady asked netizens if they knew a certain man whose face is used for many illustrations on the internet.

According to the lady, she usually sees the man's face on the internet and keeps wondering who he is.

Netzens identified the model as Zedek Maestrelli. Photo: TikTok/Zedek Maestrelli and Getty Images/Mix and Match Studio /500px.

Source: Getty Images

After she posted the question in a TikTok video, some netizens in her comment section said they knew the model.

They identified him as Zedek Maestrelli and noted that he is from Cameroon.

Legit.ng checked and saw a TikTok handle with the name Zedek Maestrelli. The handle identified Maestrelli as an actor, model, singer, dancer and entertainer.

Also, there is an IMDB page with the name Zedek Maestrelli. IMDB curates profiles of actors and their works.

According to IMDB, Maestrelli is known for The Coin (2016) and War in the Fifth Domain (2024).

Many people who commented on Lerin Nicodemus's video said graphic designers use Maestrelli's photos for their illustrations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to photos of Zedek Maestrelli

@$Gains said:

"His name is Zedek Maestrelli from Cameroon."

@marcellolight1

"This guy don suffer for our hand as a graphic designers."

@It's_Runali said:

"Every graphic designer's favourite."

@Efe said:

"Without Zedek, we graphics designers won’t survive."

@Abraham Dzagbletey said:

"His name is Zedek, from Cameroom I think I've worked with him on a Bitcoin advertisement here in Ghana. He is a great guy."

@The Bezaleel creative said:

"Naija Graphic designer don use this guy destiny taya."

