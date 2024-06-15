A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after finding out the new price of a cup of beans in the market

While stating that a cup of beans is now sold for N800, the worried man hinted at a gathering storm ahead for Nigerians

The new price of beans has sent social media users into a frenzy as people lamented the development

A worried Nigerian man has shared that a cup of beans is now being sold for N800.

Taking to Facebook, the former bank head, Ijara Elochukwu Peter, lamented the new price of beans.

Peter feared a gathering storm lay ahead for Nigerians. His Facebook post read:

"A cup of beans is 800naira.....mmmmm. This storm that is gathering..."

Peter's post generated mixed reactions, with many Nigerians decrying the high cost of food commodities in the country.

Nigerians lament the new price of beans

Wokoma Lucky Okechukwu said:

Michael Isaac II i Igbo and Ukwa they have better protein."

Anna E Atupulazi said:

"I heard that a bag of beans is now over 200k.

"Same bag I used to buy for less than 70k."

Ikechukwu Obi said:

"I saw this post and doubted it. Showed it to my wife and she laughed and said if i enter the market I won't doubt it.

"Where are we going to in this country?"

Christian Ejekam said:

"I bought a custard of butter beans for 8k last week Saturday. I was in shock."

Obi Sylva-Ezemoka said:

"When people cannot farm in peace, what do you expect? When we're ready, we know what to do."

Ndubuisi Nicholas Ifedoro said:

"Man made. The consequences of our collective actions. The leadership we allowed to govern us."

Eboh Linda Ugochi said:

"So I heard ooo.

"This is scary. I hope Emi lo kan and his supporters are happy now. Ndi aburu onu."

Michael Isaac II said:

"Hmmmmmmmm, So sad and pathetic..... Tinubu has killed the economy."

Traders quote new beans prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that traders had quoted new prices of beans across the markets.

Concerns over the price of beans, a crucial source of protein for Lagos residents, are growing. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the residents urged governments to intervene, claiming that the continuous price increase of beans since 2024 had become intolerable.

According to NAN, a 100kg bag of beans that sold for N55,000 at the start of the year now sells for N230,000, while a 40kg bag that cost N26,000 in January now sells for N115,000. Due to this, many of the citizens are no longer able to afford basic food.

