A Nigerian lady shared her experience on TikTok after taking a train ride when she was travelling in the southern part of the country.

She posted a video, showing people when she boarded the train and when she was enjoying the smooth ride.

The lady shared a video showing how she travelled to Aba by train. Photo TikTok/First Chioma.

Source: TikTok

The lady, First Chioma, did not say how much it cost, but she boarded the train at the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train station.

She was travelling to Aba, and she decided to make use of a train instead of buses.

She showed when she was on the train and also showed people some of the interesting places they rode past.

The video is captioned:

"Enjoy the views with me. Take the train from Port Harcourt to Aba with me."

Some Nigerians find it interesting to take train rides, as some have never tried it in the past.

Watch the video below:

