A lady who just passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly travelled out of the country

A video trending on social media showed the lady in her NYSC uniform at an airport when preparing to leave

The video has attracted many social media reactions, with some people saying they don't blame the lady for travelling

A Nigerian lady has travelled out of the country immediately after her NYSC service year.

The lady was seen at an airport where she was said to be preparing to jet out of Nigeria.

Some people expressed doubts, saying the lady was at a local airport. Photo credit: X/Judith Chidera and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video, the lady was still putting on her NYSC khaki, indicating that she had just passed out of service.

The video was shared on X by Judith Chidera, who did not mention the NYSC member's name.

Chidera also did not mention the country where the lady was travelling to but noted that she does not blame the NYSC member for choosing to jet out.

"My girl signed out from NYSC today Japa with NYSC uniform. With the way the country is going, I don't blame here. Congratulations on both achievements."

Some people questioned why the video was recorded and shared on social media, but Chidera followed up with another post, explaining that her friend was with the NYSC member.

She wrote:

"To all of you dragging the staffs and saying the video was done with out her consent , my friend @MimieCosmas was with her at the airport and the staffs attended to her well so she don’t miss her connecting flight. So please take a chill pill."

Some netizens, however, did not believe that the lady was actually travelling abroad. They argued that she was at a local airport.

Reactions as NYSC lady reportedly moves abroad

@Nr_Marycee said:

"She no wan spend a night for this country."

@JP_Chigozie said:

"I don't blame her."

@crespobis101 said:

"Japa with NYSC khaki? This is new."

