In a widely circulated video, a Nigerian wife narrated her relocation abroad with her family precisely the United States.

Initially, she pranked viewers, claiming she moved without her husband’s backing and struggled for many months

However, she later revealed her husband’s strong support, debunking any negative remarks about him and expressing gratitude

In a viral video, a Nigerian wife reflected on her family's relocation overseas.

At first, she playfully joked about moving without her husband's backing.

Wife speaks after moving abroad with kids. Photo credit: @sct.dimma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, as the video progressed, she confessed that her earlier remarks were untrue.

She lauded her husband's unwavering support, and acknowledging his crucial role in helping her adapt to their new surroundings, as shown by @sct.dimma.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temple736 said:

“I fit change am for u i swear, as i dey read am naso i dey swear for ur husband.”

Delightoma22 wrote:

“I knew you were lying the moment you said u are Igbo. Igbo men don't abandon their own especially with those you cuties... explore more sis.”

Dee:

“I almost swear for your husband. God bless you both.”

Felice Dubet:

“Any Kenyan here? Sioni comment yenu hapa.”

Kachy:

“Please ma…this joke is expensive.”

Abuja Surprise Planner:

“Ma please don’t do this again…. I was already feeling emotional was about to swear for your husband o.”

Maks:

“Na so the innocent man for don begin collect swear. Gorgeous kids you have.”

Mirakay06:

“U see why E nor good to put mouth for lovers matter, hank God say I watch till the end because I be don Dey swear ogun for the man.”

Ayomide:

“I started doubting the story at that point you said he’s backing hanging out with his friends & girls and even post them on status… I was like this is impossible.”

Source: Legit.ng