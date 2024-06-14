A Nigerian lady has expressed disappointment over how singer Portable has been dragging Davido

On the backdrop of the Portable-Davido drama, she advised people to learn to set boundaries in certain areas

The social media influencer went on to explain why she is now certain Wizkid is more mature than Davido

A social media influencer, Nenye Uzowulu, has stated that Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is above David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Nenye made this assertion while sharing her thoughts on the recent drama between singer Portable and Davido.

She said Wizkid is more mature than Davido. Photo Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo, Facebook/Nenye Uzowulu

Portable has been on a blasting spree as he continued to drag Davido on social media.

In a Facebook post, Nenye said there are people Wizkid would never associate with and added that she feels more ashamed that Portable is dragging Wizkid.

Nenye advised people to learn to set boundaries and not accommodate everything. She wrote:

"I think at this point eh... Wizkid is more matured than Davido. There are certain people Wizkid Will never associate with. Never.

"Look at how Portable is disgracing Davido since three days now. Omoh! Na me the thing come dey shame pass. In some certain areas set boundaries. You mustn't accommodate everything."

People compare Davido with Wizkid

Esiluv Esibless said:

"Exactly...nobody said u shouldn't be free spirited person or you shouldn't be kind to people but omo....set boundaries biko..."

Jovita C Andrew said:

"This is not about maturity, Davido has free mind he accommodate everybody and treat everybody right. Just that he fall on the wrong hand, portable is not someone anybody should be close to or even speak with."

Morenikeji Sandra said:

"Being friendly and social doesn't mean one is immatured and not being social or friendly or having ego problems doesn't mean one is matured than the former.

"Each according to what works for them and makes them happy and comfortable in their skins."

Jenny Chinedu said:

"No matter how u put am mehn ,I don’t just like that wiz kid of a guy ……and moreover there is a big difference between pride and maturity."

Ij Joy said:

"Nne it has nothing to do with maturity. Davido is just friendly and that's his nature."

Amaka Akabogu Chrisec said:

"Lack of distance from certain people will always bring disrespect."

Wizkid speaks on stage appearance with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid had opened up about his surprise stage appearance with Davido.

Wizkid revealed he made a call to Davido, who made it happen by making a surprise appearance. Speaking with HipTV, the Nigerian Star Boy said he was all about love. Wizkid stressed that the social media drama between him and Davido was all hype.

"I just called him and he made it happen, it was not a big deal. People close to me know I am all about one love. All that social media stuff was about hype, the real stuff is putting food on my table," Wizkid said in the old video.

