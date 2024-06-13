A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a Nigerian artiste who lost all the memories he had with her

According to her, the artiste was her teenage childhood friend before he rose to fame and forgot about her

However, while speaking on the issue, the lady noted that it was now in the past and she had already moved on from him

Lady shares experience with artiste who forgot her

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts experience with popular singer

According to the lady identified as @rebeccajinadu on TikTok, she was a childhood friend of the undisclosed artiste before they suddenly became strangers after he became famous.

However, she noted that her life didn't end after they became strangers, and she already learnt to move on from the painful experience.

"Working so hard because life didn't end when my teenage childhood friend became a popular Nigerian artiste and we suddenly became strangers cause he lost all memories of us together. Life goes on," she said.

Reactions as lady shares experience with artiste

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to guess who the artiste could be.

@Layemi said:

"Ladipoe ooooo. l got it right."

@Pelumi Esther said:

"Mayorkun was our landlady son at ilasamJa his brother Ayo we all grew up together."

@Ossie Abraham said:

"And there's me who literally grew up in the same street with Chinenye Nnebe."

@simeon Jnr said:

"Make una code na, can't you hear the music in the background? Wetin asake do, no good sha."

@YELLOWSTONE_fans said:

"I have 4 friends in Europe playing professional football we were team mates and close friends from childhood. Injury didn’t let me continue pushing football career. Non of them even remember me."

@Shuga said:

"I was Simi's course mate at covenant university. We used to sit close to each other, well she cant Remember my name agian."

@EWAOFIBADAN_01 added:

"No be only you. A very good friend of mine became a popular actor. People knew him a specific role in a movie but e can’t recognize me. Omo i quickly double my handwork."

@Brownñ reacted:

"Na you no value am when he been dey for dark. Make una no dey castigate someone. People no dey forget who been dey for am genuinely."

Watch the video below:

