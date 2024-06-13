A Nigerian mother has shared the reaction of her little son to seeing his reflection in a mirror for the first time

In the hilarious video, the surprised boy kept on changing his gestures to know if his reflection would repeat the same act

At a point in the video, he got confused and tried moving to the back of the mirror to know if someone was behind it

A mother experienced a hilarious moment at home as she watched her son look into a big mirror for the first time.

The little boy's funny reaction to seeing his reflection in a mirror left netizens rolling on the floor.

Little boy with albinism sees himself in mirror Photo credit: @bigzayne/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy's first time experience with mirror trends

In the clip shared by @bigzayne on TikTok, the little boy with albinism stared at his reflection as though he was seeing a ghost.

He kept on changing his body postures while checking if his reflection on the mirror would do the same.

At one point, he seemed really confused and he quickly tried to check the back of the mirror to know if someone was there.

His mother who filmed the act could not stop laughing in the background as she watched her son react in confusion.

"POV: My baby reacts to seeing himself in the mirror for the first time," she captioned the video.

Reactions as little boy looks into mirror

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to pen hilarious comments about the video.

@million_hair_castle said:

"Pikin when I book keep for angel gabriel hand, I go find husband come back, una don born am. So cute."

@Vanessa said:

"The moment he wanted to open the wardrobe. Zayne is so intelligent."

@Just_nooooooo wrote:

"My gosh I love a big little boy. I remember when mine was that little."

@user6930454200859 said:

"Zayne, was like “stop copying me!” The look he gave himself “you wanna fight”! Love that little cutie!!"

@creamchickbaby reacted:

"Thanks for disappointing me baby. Thought you gonna cry at the end."

@wollykay14 said:

"I just love him. fine boy make I do quick go born girl."

@Mufasa_Kizz added:

"He’s ready to attack the baby at the back."

Source: Legit.ng