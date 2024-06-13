A little girl is trending online due to how she spoke to a grown lady who was putting on a dress that exposed some parts of her body

The lady is a video vixen, and she said she was at a beach for a shoot when she saw the little girl who wasn't pleased with her dressing

The girl insisted that what the lady was wearing was not good for the eyes, noting how she was unable to look at her

A Nigerian lady was surprised when she was scolded by a little girl who did not like her way of dressing.

The lady who is a video vixen went for a shoot in public when she had an interesting encounter with the girl.

The girl said she could not look at the lady due to her dressing. Photo credit: TikTok/Hamarachi.

In the video posted by Hamarachi, the girl's countenance changed immediately after she saw the video vixen.

She asked Hamarachi why she was dressed the way she did, exposing her private parts.

Hamarachi responded and explained to the girl that she was a video vixen and that her job required an appearance.

The little girl was not satisfied with the explanation as she told the vixen that she can't look at her body due to what she was wearing.

Reactions as little girl condemns lady's dressing

@Kunmi said:

"The condescending..."That's why you're wearing this."

@ice said:

"You even get time. The way I'll change it for her ehh, she's too small to ask that kind of question."

@Classic Mario reacted:

"God bless her soul and innocence."

@Lambo said:

"I like the fact that you were gentle with her."

@Eucharia said:

"I love the way you handled it, some people would have flared up."

@Gozie072 said:

"Like say when she grow up she no go wear worse."

Lady changes her dress after becoming born again

Meanwhile, a lady who is now a born-again Christian has made a post to explain how Jesus has transformed her life.

The lady said that she used to post her naked photos on social media seeking attention, but she has changed.

She attributed the change that occurred in her life to the transformational work of Christ after she accepted him.

