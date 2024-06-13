A Nigerian man recently shunned his biological father, who returned after several years to reunite with his family

The son lamented that his father abandoned him and his mother when he was only two years old, only to come back now

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many appealing to the young boy to forgive his father

A video of a Nigerian boy rejecting his father, who abandoned him when he was two years old, has gone viral.

It was gathered that the young man left his wife and stopped catering for his family after his son turned two years old.

Man returns years after abandoning family Photo credit: @godwintrophyadokii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man returns years later for family

In a video shared on TikTok by @godwintrophyadokii, the man returned alone to reunite with his family, but his son was not having it.

The clip showed the angry boy pushing his father away from him and warning him to stay out of his life.

According to the heartbroken son, the man left his mother when he was just two and doesn't deserve to be in their lives anymore.

"After you left my mom when I was two years old. Werey man. He has nothing to offer, cause I no go fit come dey feed person way no feed me," he fired.

Reactions as boy shuns father in video

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Pappy_.Uzzi said:

"Omo bruh we Dey the same shoe but believe me if my dad shows up rn my question will be how as life been what happened? Cause I’ve come to realize why some men had to run it’s never easy."

@ice stated:

"Me accept something like this is only when the man is rich and have something I'll inherit if not, please lost."

@ZXZXXX reacted:

"Assuming he returned like Tony Elumelu would have made sense you for quickly accept am werey."

@Ayoola2 said:

"All of unna wey dey talk say na his papa, so the papa no know say na his son before leaving him."

@Richblood said:

"Even with the way ur mom dy laugh guy you better forgive him those two people love each other."

@Big Mama said:

"How wish this man is made very well he will not come looking for you. Now when he see say Na him dey lose he come back."

@Big Zee added:

"Same issue with me, but bro no worry, you need your papa, I used to think I hated my dad till I started relating with him, listen what he has to say."

@FAVOUR said:

"All of una wey dey talk no matter what he still ur father so the father nor think how the mother go cope with the child when he left abi you know wetin the woman pass through when raising her son alone."

