A Nigerian lady shared her frustration after discovering that her husband had repurposed their wedding banner to build a chicken coop, just three months after their marriage

She posted about this incident on a popular social media platform, expressing her feelings of disapointment

In her post, she included a video that first featured her face and then revealed the chicken coop, adorned with the wedding banners

Lady cries out over husband's behaviour. Photo credit: @sandranonye

Source: TikTok

She expressed her disappointment in the caption, saying, "Look what my husband did with our wedding banner. It really hurts me."

The post quickly gained attention, with many social media users commenting to share their thoughts, as shared by @sandranonye.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omoothrift:

“It’s a sign that truly the chicken company belong to you and your husband.”

Nik Beauty Hairs:

“It shows the business is owned by you both no need to register with CAC.”

Osaigbovo Aisosa Success:

“Be like you nor wan chop chicken.”

Lily:

“My God,my in-law gini bu ka.”

Mrs Dada Mary:

“I just but my own for parlor wall.”

Sweetest Manka:

“Hope my chicken are crow ma’am, so sorry.”

Tessy Ikefuama:

“My grandma used mind as mat to sleep on in the village house.”

Doncuetty:

“And na u go cry pass say u wan chop chicken o.”

