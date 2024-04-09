A Nigerian man married a woman from Iran, and their adorable wedding video is trending online

In the short clip, the husband and wife were spotted having a good time as they danced during their wedding

Many reactions have trailed the video as people noted that love was a beautiful thing which knew no distance or boundaries

Reactions trailed a video showing a Nigerian man and his Iranian wife dancing on their wedding day.

The video was shared on TikTok, where many people have said love defies all distances and geographical boundaries.

The Nigerian man wedded his woman from Iran. Photo credit: TikTok/@dfabulousss.

In the video posted by @dfabulousss, the couple were slugging it out on the dance floor, vibing to a song by Nigerian singer Teni.

Many of their well-wishers were around, watching as they danced to celebrate their union.

The video was captioned:

"When Iran meets Nigeria."

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous and was called 'Persian beauty' by someone in the comment section of the clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man marries lady from Iran

@Eliza said:

"I love Iran people! They are such nice beautiful."

@Olami Abraham said:

"Everywhere Naija... Where our women go see men marry again na? As Oyinbo babes don carry our men finish."

@fhmjjm said:

"Una dey try ooh. Na everywhere una dey."

@Kingsley James447 said:

"E remain Saudi and UAE."

@Genesis said:

"You can tell they’ve party together always. Dubai people, I guess. Those people like entertainment and enjoyment."

@Ngabii said:

"I will be the first black man to marry a woman from North Korea or Turkmenistan."

@words commented:

"9ja! na only alien remain for us to marry...we don cover earth finish."

@Babs said:

"Persian beauty."

@Boat commented:

"Eii very soon I will see Nigerian marrying Afghanistan."

@Ahsan said:

"Na only North Korea we never go marry."

