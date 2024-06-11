A Nigerian man has shared an electricity bill he received from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC)

The bill shared online shows that the man had accumulated up to over N5K million without a prepaid meter

The EKDC customer explained that the bill was for two years, noting that the landlady had applied for a prepaid meter

A Nigerian man has told netizens the amount of money he was billed for electricity by the EKDC.

The man who lives in Lagos showed the electricity bill handed to him in the Month of June, 2024.

The man said the over N5 million bill was accumulated in two years. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Roberts and Bloomberg and X/Timiisagod.

The EKDC bill shows that the man, Timi is required to pay over N5 million in electricity bill.

For proper context, the man said the bill was accumulated after two years in the house where he lives.

Social media users who have seen the electricity bill said it was too much. Others asked why Timi does not use a prepaid meter and he said his landlady had applied for it.

The bill shows that Timi's bill for June is N265,000.

He said:

"Net arrears is for two years. They always bring crazy bill. They’ve brought 500k one month , complained to the landlady every single time. They finally applied for a prepaid meter."

Legit.ng has reached out to Timi and EKDC for comments on the story.

See the post below:

Reactions as man is billed over N5K million for electricity in Lagos

@gwg said:

"Your current bill for the month of May is 265,350 as clearly indicated in the bill you just shared. Which when divided by ~220/kwh means you consumed about 1150kwh of energy for that period of time."

@dule said:

"What happen to the prepaid meter? Why you still getting that?"

@ok said:

"Even with the prepaid you go still pay this bill oh. Every time you recharge they go commot am."

@idanoffood asked:

"Are you paying for the whole of Lekki ni?"

Mamn installs solar light in his house

In a related story, a Nigerian man shared details of how he installed a solar electricity system for a customer who needed it for home use.

In a video, it was revealed that the solar owner spent N390,000 to have it installed so they could have 24/7 light.

The technician installed two solar panels, one battery and an inverter, which could power basic items in the house.

