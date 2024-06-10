A Nigerian electricity consumer is now making use of solar energy, which he installed for private use

The man installed 16 units of 440W N-type solar modules to generate electricity for him

He also installed a 5kva solar inverter and a 10.2kwh/48v lithium battery which he uses to power his refrigerators

A Nigerian man has installed solar light to reduce the amount of money he spends on grid electricity.

After the increase in electricity tariff as approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the cost of power went high for Band A users.

The solar technician said the solar made use of a lithium battery. Photo credit: TikTok/@emmyinverters and Getty Images/Rawfile Redux.

But with the solar system he has installed, the man's expenditures on electricity could drastically reduce.

In a video posted on TikTok by Emmy Oruamen, it was revealed that the man installed 16 units of 440W of N-type solar modules.

Also, he installed a 5kva solar inverter and a 10.2kwh/48v lithium battery powerful enough to power refrigerators.

There are three refrigerators in the video, and it was revealed that the solar light also powers the airconditioner.

The technician who did the installation also said the owner would combine the solar and public power supply.

Solar electricity has become popular in Nigeria as many are adopting it as an alternative source of power.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man installs solar electricity

@dericklaw asked:

"What is the name of the device used in changing the A/C back and forth from solar to grid please?"

@jhaylivingstone asked:

"Please, how many pcs of solar panels were used, how many watts panels and how many batteries/ type was used?"

@Troy asked:

"Please how can I get the timer device?"

@emmyome said:

"This is amazing how much does this set up cost?"

@Beejay asked:

"How much is the 7kwh lithium battery?"

Man spends N6 million to install solar system

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who installed solar electricity at home due to an electricity tariff increase has reported back on what he discovered.

The man, Morris Monye, who noted that his power bill increased due to Band A tariff, spent N6 million for the solar installation.

Morris said he discovered that a microwave consumed more power than a 1.5 horsepower air conditioner.

