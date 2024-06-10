On her husband's birthday, a Nigerian wife arranged for a bamboo mascot to perform songs by Burna Boy

The man spotted the baboon mascot and danced alongside it event though he was dressed for work

The husband was delighted by this thoughtful gesture and warmly embraced his wife, appreciating how she made his day special

This heartwarming moment was captured in a TikTok video. Dressed for work, the husband joined in the fun, dancing alongside the mascot.

Wife celebrates husband's birthday in special way. Photo credit: @abby_mo

Source: TikTok

Overwhelmed with joy, he hugged his wife tightly, grateful for her thoughtful gesture that made his day unforgettable, as shared by @abby_mo.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anih Obinna Henry said:

“Everyone is important.”

Favour55551 wrote:

“Wow you try, nice one happy birthday.”

ChristopherRyan commented:

“Very interesting..when money dey love dey sweet e.”

Mr BravO:

“My wife own na to remind me about money when I promise her.”

Pyrexeve Sim:

“Aww Better wife e.”

ThatThickMilaniGirl:

“May God continue to hold your home strong and healthy every sprite of break home is cancel IJN, this really put alot of smile on my face.”

TTvirals_1047:

“Everyone is important!!!!”

User87373838273837:

“Omo the guy just Dey do his work.”

QueenPosh:

“I love it.”

Scott:

“This is actually amazing.”

User73837383738363:

“Mị with zero worries. YOU tried my love.”

Adetayo:

“You are a blessing to him.”

Nigerian wife stuns husband with gift

Source: Legit.ng