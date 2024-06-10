A Nigerian man has narrated his unexpected encounter with business magnate and billionaire Tony Elumelu

He said he caught the billionaire's attention after writing him a tribute on social media on his 61st birthday

On Elumelu's surprising invitation, the man visited his office and detailed all that the billionaire said to him

Chukwudi Iwuchuwku, a Nigerian man who had a one-on-one with billionaire Tony Elumelu, has reminisced on the rare moment.

In a Facebook post, Chuwkudi shared pictures he took with Elumelu and how he caught the business magnate's attention.

He said Tony Elumelu has a down-to-earth personality. Photo Credit: Chukwudi Iwuchuwku

Source: Facebook

How Chukwudi caught Elumelu's attention

On Elumelu's 61st birthday in March, Chukwudi recalled how he wrote him a tribute from the heart.

"...The date was Tony Elumelu’s 61st birthday, and one of the things I promised to do that day was to write his birthday tribute.

"I was exhausted, but I remembered that my mentors had taught me that the difference between an average man and a successful one is the energy to do the things you promised yourself to do every day, even when you are tired.

"I picked up my phone to write a tribute to him because he is a man I greatly respect, an iconic billionaire businessman I want to be and aspire to..."

Elumelu invites Chukwudi over

Chuwkudi was shocked as Elumelu not only reacted to his birthday tribute but extended him an invitation to his house.

"...He saw the birthday tribute, felt deeply moved, dropped his comment on the birthday tribute post, and also extended an invitation to me to his home in Ikoyi for a handshake and a chance to meet this little boy who adores him.

"He also left an instruction for his people to bring me to the house on Sunday.

"His PA, Ebube, tried all that night to reach me by calling our office line."

On a Wednesday, Chuwkudi visited Elumelu's office and was amazed by the billionaire's personality.

While noting that it was his dream come true, Chuwudi marvelled at Elumelu's show of concern. His words in part:

"...Aside from being a dream come true, Elumelu’s warmth and down-to-earth personality caught me napping.

"He was interested in knowing more about me and my family.

"This trait serves as a reminder that humility is the hallmark of the great.

"He also said that he reads everything I write about him, which I did not know until today.

"He called me the “famous Chukwudi”

"Thank you, sir, for having me..."

People celebrate with Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Onyekachukwu Akaedu said:

"Well-done and dream actualised Chukwudi Iwuchukwuu.

"Congratulations! Keep soaring high with great achievements.

"The billionaire in you is becoming a reality!"

Destiny Rollins Iroakazi said:

"This is great.

"Greater achievements awaits you bro.

"Congratulations."

Omooba Damilare Oloyede said:

"This is what social media should be used for. Congratulations brother, well done ."

Laz Vic said:

"Many hearty congratulations. Lady doesn't need to be married to practice a healthy work life balance. Everyone should do so. Money shouldn't come at a cost to our mental and physical wellbeing. Sometimes I fall short myself but it shouldn't be the norm. It should be an exception. I congratulate you heartily while noting your office secretary did nothing absolutely wrong."

Kenny Obiora Harnessing Humanity said:

"Congratulations.

"He asked you about family.

"Hope you knww the kind of family he meant?

"More grace to you "famous Chukwudi Iwuchukwu."

Bovi shares funny encounter with Tony Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bovi had stirred mixed reactions with his claim after linking up with Tony Elumelu.

Bovi, who was among the popular celebrities who attended an event hosted by Elumelu, shared funny pictures and a video of him with the businessman.

The comedian also boldly claimed that the billionaire was taken aback upon seeing his bank account balance.

Source: Legit.ng