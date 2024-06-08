A Nigerian girl has shared an intriguing video online showing the mixture she usually takes every month

According to her, she takes the mixture whenever she has planned to see her billionaire boyfriend for the month

Social media users reacted to the video with many expressing their interest to know more about the mixture

A Nigerian lady's video about her monthly mixture has sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok.

The lady displayed a mixture of different natural products which she takes to keep her billionaire boyfriend glued to her.

Lady says mixture enhances bedroom life

According to the lady identified as @unc_aesthetics on the TikTok app, she takes the mixture before visiting her billionaire boyfriend monthly.

In the video she shared, some natural products including coffee, Spanish fly, biscuit and honey were added to a cup and stirred together.

She claimed that the mixture enhances her bedroom life and keeps their relationship stronger and more alive.

"POV: My monthly mixture when I am going to see my billionaire boyfriend. They are natural products that enhance my bedroom life," she said.

Reactions as lady displays monthly mixture

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the video.

@Sparksaphrodisiacs2024 said:

"Is gorontula, sugar lumps and Madursa honey a joke to u."

@anitagoldrock reacted:

"Jalal biscuits 2.idk the second one but it’s sure an aphrodisiac powder which I’m sure it’s formulated for tightening and just being sweet. 3. Spanish Gold fly 4.idk the 4th water 5. Coconut."

@Miracle Chinwendu said:

"My sister got this some time ago and told me it's for weight gain and I avoided it."

@Ebony said:

"She used tahini snack, goldfly, gorontula, coconut Sweetner, Madurasa. I have all products available at shikini price. Delivery nationwide."

@shyboss2017 said:

"Everywhere go just Dey sweet Jedi Jedi go wound am. Awon science students make una careful."

@grace added:

"Eat banana and groundnut or add dabino tiger nuts coconut 2 spoon of honey blend it drink it take multivitamins or iron tablets."

Source: Legit.ng